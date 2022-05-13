Anitian, a leading provider of pre-engineered cloud security and compliance automation solutions, announced their new Anitian Accelerate Partner Program. The Accelerate Program is designed to enable global channel partners to accelerate the adoption and integration of standardized, pre-built, and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms to help enterprise customers modernize their cloud security environments while meeting the highest levels of zero trust security and compliance. The three-tiered program supports resellers & MSSPs, technology partners, and 3rd Party Assessor partners.

Fueled by record growth and a recent $55M Series B, Anitian is expanding its global channel program, working with leading reseller, managed services, and integration partners with deep domain expertise in cloud security and compliance. The new Accelerate Partner Program supports these partners with the essential technology and skills needed to accelerate their businesses and gives them a unique opportunity to help their customers get their applications to the cloud and market quickly and securely — so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years.

Whether pursuing FedRAMP readiness for the lucrative $9B federal market or building workloads and applications in multi-cloud environments, the journey from application to cloud to production is simply too difficult, costly, and risky. And trying to maintain a secure and compliant cloud posture in run-time – which is critical to preventing breaches and misconfigurations – can be a daunting task. By leveraging Anitian’s pre-engineered and automated SecureCloud platforms with unified cloud security posture management, partners can help customers achieve the fastest time to security, compliance, market, and revenue on the AWS and Azure clouds.

For more information or to join, visit www.Anitian.com/Partner-Program.