Marguerite Fleming is a pioneering woman in the field of technology. She was the lone woman in the room when she first began out. She has done and continues to do a lot to assist women as well as other minorities in launching their careers in technology. She runs an intern program and assists candidates in finding jobs once they have completed their training. She is now assisting MSPs in being accredited as a Digital Transformation Advisor and obtaining funding through government initiatives.
Home Women In Tech Women in Tech Interview – Marguerite Fleming