Watch my interview with Justin Crotty, Channel Chief (Senior VP Channel). He has a long history in the channel, having worked for Ingram Micro, Cisco, and now Netenrich. He was a part of Ingram Micro’s initial launch of its Cloud services business in 2006. He saw Cloud’s future as we know it today. He brings a wealth of experience in developing channel partner ecosystems. Find out what he considers to be a good channel development game.