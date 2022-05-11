Offensive Security (OffSec), a leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development, training and education, announced the launch of the Offensive Security Global Partner Program. The program is designed for OffSec to provide best-in-class cybersecurity training and certifications to students and professionals through strategic partnerships with select education, learning and channel partners around the world.

The OffSec Global Partner Program focuses on enabling, empowering and supporting partners through instructor training and resources, including an instructor onboarding process, knowledge transfer of OffSec’s best practices, and access to OffSec instructor materials. Other benefits include sales and marketing support, special partner pricing, licensing models and more.

“By building strategic partnerships with academic institutions, training centers, value-added and government resellers, our mission is to expand our global reach and provide greater access to OffSec’s world-class cybersecurity training courses and certifications,” said Sean Donnelly, Head of Channel and Partnerships at Offensive Security. “This program represents a commitment to provide current college or university students and those individuals looking to upskill or reskill with the knowledge and mindset needed to thrive in cybersecurity and help to build the talented and qualified workforce so greatly needed by our commercial and government customers.”

The OffSec Global Partner Program is purpose-built to enable and support three types of partners to offer and deliver OffSec content across different settings:

Learning partners , who provide live, authorized instructor-led courses in bootcamp or continuing education settings for those looking to enter into, or advance in, cybersecurity;

, who provide live, authorized instructor-led courses in bootcamp or continuing education settings for those looking to enter into, or advance in, cybersecurity; Education partners , who teach and provide OffSec materials in a college or university to students who intend on entering the infosec field following graduation; and

, who teach and provide OffSec materials in a college or university to students who intend on entering the infosec field following graduation; and Channel partners, including value-added and government resellers that offer self-paced online OffSec training courses.

The OffSec Global Partner Program provides a suite of benefits at two levels. Gold-level partners receive special partner pricing, sales support, marketing resources, partner locator inclusion, access to a partner portal, and deal registration. Platinum-level partners also receive dedicated sales support, OffSec Partner Flex Credits and product roadmap previews.

For more information, please visit www.offensive-security.com