iXsystems, a global leader in Open Storage Solutions, announced the TruePartner channel program and significant partner generated year-over-year sales with a 152% increase in 2021 across several hundred channel partners globally. These results were driven by the combination of business-optimized Open Storage, TrueNAS Community-orchestrated deployment opportunities, and the unique RevMatch reciprocal revenue multiplier which allows partners to achieve the highest revenue gains possible with up to a 3X revenue match by iXsystems.

TruePartner Program advantages include:

– Higher margins for partner-registered opportunities, and partners also receive increased margins on opportunities provided by iX

– Preferred access and “buddy-system” with iX technical engineering, pre- and post- sales support, and dedicated marketing resources

– Inside sales integration and collaboration to drive joint meetings and leads

– Access to RevMatch – iX will walk partners through winning a deal, then we will “match” contributions with other deal(s) that iX has sourced, of equal value

– Not for Retail (NFR) program for demonstration units

The right mix of flexible, powerful, and easy to use products combined with TrueNAS Open Storage product maturity and a 250,000+ member strong TrueNAS community make iXsystems a vendor on the rise in the channel. Partner VARs, resellers, and MSPs gain access to the leading Open Storage solution on the market with over one million deployments globally, equating to more than ten exabytes of storage under management that is supported by the world’s largest QA team.

