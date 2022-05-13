Security has become a critical business consideration, whether extending internal environments or connecting to external business partners – aspects that drive Compliance; Efficiency and Security are critical to successful outcomes.

Andrew Clarke is Global Head of Channel & Alliances at One Identity. With over 25 years of experience in multiple domains of security, including firewalls, vpn, encryption, authentication, secure content management, vulnerability management, patch management, end-point security, privileged account management, identity governance, and access management, he has a thorough understanding of the broader business challenges we face today.

He is constantly learning about new trends and solutions in the security aspects of Cloud Computing, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Connected Car, GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance), and Social Media.

Having worked in General Management, Marketing, and Support & Sales, he has a broad understanding of the challenges and issues that affect businesses.