Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- We concluded our series on 2024 Predictions with Nasuni, Cradlepoint and SolarWinds
- Interview with DLP platform provider NextDLP
- Check out Kaspersky Security for MS365
- Our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Episode this week was on Automated Marketing for MSPs with ContentMX
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Elizabeth Murphy of SecurityBridge
- NinjaOne won Best Emerging Vendor in UK
- Do not miss Julian’s article on How to do better with less!
- And of course, our big news last week, was our Reseller Choice Awards, Women in Tech Awards and Best Managed IT Companies which we announced during a great evening gala in Toronto
Coming up: World Hacker Games on February 22nd. Watch for details in the next coming days.