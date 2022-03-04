So much has happened on E-Channelnews this past week:
- Number 10 of our live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance on the value of peer groups
- An update interview with UK-based Carl West of quantilope
- An interview with Equalum‘s CEO, Guy Eilon
- News from Clumio‘s CEO, Poojan Kumar
- Channel Chief interview with Mike Coleman of First Orion and another interview about First Orion‘s partner program
- This week’s Women in Tech interview was with channel-veteran Khali Henderson of BuzzTheory
- Another Channel Chief interview, this time with Scott Peterson of Extreme Networks
- We discussed with Jeff Benedetti and his new role as VP of Sales NA at TitanHQ
- New channel program from Veego
- Last, but not least, check out Julian Lee’s article on the rise of in-person events, very enlightning
- COMING up: We will be starting our in-person events on April 7th in Montreal, check out www.channelnext.ca for complete dates and locations!