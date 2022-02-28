President Julian Lee recently sat down to interview emerging vendor Equalum.

Equalum is a best-in-class provider of data integration and ingestion solutions. They recently announced Version 3.0 of their Continuous Data Integration Platform (CDIP), as the only solution that natively supports all data integration use cases under one, unified platform with zero coding. The Platform’s offers next-gen Change Data Capture (CDC), Real-Time Streaming ETL/ELT and batch ETL capabilities in addition high availability with failover protection, automated initial capture and CDC, easy bulk replications, native cloud support and a broad array of pre-configured sources and targets. Data teams go from 0 to basic knowledge in a few days, with their first use case ready to use in less than an hour. Experience data integration simplified.

To learn more, please visit http://www.equalum.io.