What’s important to a VP of channel sales? Besides the obvious of selling more, it is a lot more complicated. Being a people-first leader is probably a critical requirement. Being able to put yourself in the “shoes” of your MSP partners will help in how you execute your strategy. I talked with Jeff Benedetti, VP of Sales North America at TitanHQ on his journey in the channel and how he gets the job done.

Benedetti recently joined TitanHQ with almost two decades of successful sales and go-to-market leadership experience in security and technology markets. Most recently, leading Sales and Marketing at SKOUT Cybersecurity which was acquired by Barracuda Networks in the summer of 2021. Benedetti was the Director of US Sales at Datto where he was instrumental in driving partner growth and expansion while the company achieved unicorn status and an acquisition by Vista Private Equity in 2017. He also held previous leadership roles at Apple Inc and Tech Depot.