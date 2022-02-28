Formerly Client Success Director at GfK in London, Carl West is now the Client Development Director EMEA in quantilope’s new UK office in London. In his new function, he is responsible for expanding the quantilope insights automation platform in the UK & Nordics markets.

quantilope is an Insights Automation company empowering brands to do high-quality research better, faster, and more efficiently. Their technology automates advanced quantitative and qualitative research methodologies empowering researchers to unlock robust consumer insights in as little as 1 – 5 days.

