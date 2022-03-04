Veego Software, a leader in application intelligence – contextual, app-aware QoE data, and high-impact analytics, announced the Veego Qonnect Partner Program. Aimed at CPE OEMs and ODMs, WiFi management and optimization solution providers, middleware, and other players in the connected home ecosystem, the new Veego program is a collaboration framework where partners join forces to provide advanced digitally transformative solutions for the connected home. The program combines Veego’s cutting edge products, technology and unique QoE data, with the partners’ solutions and intimate customer understanding.

Veego Qonnect enables program participants to leverage their customer and product installed based and – Provide customers with early exposure and hands-on experience of new products, technologies, and applications Accelerate Time to Market of new technologies and applications through pre-integration, testing and demonstration Increase and expand monetization opportunities for both in-home and 3rd-party offerings.

Veego Qonnext provides several collaboration avenues, including certification and sales enablement, reselling partnerships and Technology OEM. According to Amir Kotler, CEO of Veego, “The new program opens access to a collaboration framework where program partners can join forces with us to provide advanced digital transformation solutions to Connected Homes in their respective service areas. The solutions will combine Veego’s Home Insight Platform with unique QoE data and partner solutions to provide a more intimate customer understanding.”

