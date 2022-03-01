Clumio, a provider of cloud data protection, announced results showcasing their tremendous growth since focusing on protecting AWS applications. Over the past year, Clumio has made significant strides in growing their AWS customer base by over 400% and their cloud ARR by more than 450%, energized by a continuous rollout of industry-leading product innovation throughout the year.

“Customers undergoing rapid digitalization and experiencing heightened cybersecurity risks find Clumio’s comprehensive cloud-native data protection solution to be robust and full featured while simple to use,” says Poojan Kumar, co-founder & CEO of Clumio. “The increase in cloud-native application development coupled with advancements in AI/ML trends driving data lake growth and consolidation are adding pressure to stay ahead of data protection challenges with future proof solutions.”

