First Orion, a provider of branded communication solutions for enterprises, announced the launch of its partner program and the appointment of Mike Coleman as SVP, Channel Chief and Mike Otting as SVP of Platform and Wholesale to establish and accelerate growth in channel partnerships.

A leader in branded and protected mobile communication, First Orion’s mission is to connect enterprises with their customers while providing confidence in phone communication. In 2021, U.S. consumers received around 110 billion scam calls, resulting in 88 million scam victims and an estimated $44.2 billion in scam losses. The rise in illegal robocalls has made reaching customers less effective for businesses. However, Branded Communication has proven to increase first call conversion rates by more than 76% and increase workforce productivity.

The Partner Prime Program was developed for referral partners, platforms, technology solutions brokers and wholesale partners dedicated to growing the Branded Communication experience. Through the program, partners can explore new revenue streams, expand their partnership ecosystem and deliver customers a technology that drives better engagement and business outcomes. Partners also have access to training to help them thrive and resources to support their sales teams and drive business growth.

“First Orion’s award-winning branded mobile communication solutions are extremely versatile and have shown to increase customer engagement across industries including finance, health care, retail and more,” said Coleman. “The broad use case of our branded mobile communication solutions will allow us to build a world-class organization that harnesses the power of the channel to accelerate revenue growth throughout different markets simultaneously.”

For more information about First Orion’s partner program, please visit https://firstorion.com/partners/.

