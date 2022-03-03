Scott Peterson recently joined cloud-driven networking company, Extreme Networks as Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales.



Peterson has over twenty (20) years of success guiding high-performing technology teams across a variety of vertical practices in more than 25 countries. Before joining Extreme, he was EVP & Chief Revenue Officer at Mitel Communications from 2019-21. Earlier in his career, Scott had a 15 year tenure at Verizon, highlighted by executive leadership positions running global P&Ls as large as 2,000 team members and more than $2B in annual revenues.



Scott received his MBA from the University of Colorado, a JD (Juris Doctor) from the University of Iowa College of Law, and a BS in Political Science from the University of Iowa. He is licensed to practice law in US federal courts and the state of Colorado, and he is a frequent keynote speaker at CTIA, Dreamforce, HiMSS, Channel Partners and other high profile events.