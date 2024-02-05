We host three awards on the channel annually, and each one serves a unique purpose. Recognizing and celebrating the top performers in each category is the basic goal. In addition to being at the head of their field, these individuals and businesses are defining the bar that everyone else must climb to meet. The ambitious goal is to help the entire channel become bigger, better, stronger, and smarter. Let us hope that these award recipients will serve as a catalyst for everyone else to do better in the future.

The Reseller Choice Awards have been going strong for 18 years and have already established many insights for the channel. The statistics we are seeing provide a narrative of their own. For instance, we can now compare the voting patterns of all distributors and vendors over the last decade by country, region, and even by area code. Several perspectives on the outcomes are made possible by today’s data analytics with the help of the latest AI.

Only channel partners can vote for the Reseller Choice Awards, and the winners are determined by the total number of votes cast in each category. Although the winner is the most visible and celebrated outcome, the rankings inside each category can often reveal much more. As a result of mergers and acquisitions, some companies see an immediate increase in votes, while others see steady growth. For more than a decade running, certain vendors have maintained a dominant position in the channel, and it seems unlikely that others will overtake them so the real battle is for second place!

There were over 500 nominees for vendors and distributors this year, and the winner was decided by thousands of votes. In each category, each in-country channel partner could only cast one vote. Nominees were allowed to invite their channel partners to vote for them.

We thank this year’s sponsors especially as they had no guarantees of winning or getting any ranking whatsoever. So, a big thank you for supporting such an independent channel survey so we can improve the channel for all. This channel has been around for about 40 years and yet it is responsible for trillions of dollars in technology spend. In our view, a more robust IT channel community has the potential to be both the biggest drivers for commerce and protection for the personal information and identities of people.

Keep in mind that your ranking on this list depends on the votes of your channel partners!

The 50 Best Managed IT Companies is all about business practices. Being a channel partner, whether as an MSP or another type, is a complex and demanding profession. We have been working on this assessment with approximately 200 questions for many years, and we update it often to reflect the latest criteria. Businesses can improve their scores in the system by simply asking themselves and honestly answering these questions. Many channel partners continue to benefit from this assessment to benchmark and improve their business practices throughout the years.

We give out awards to the best 50 scores annually, which benefits them in many ways: it grows their businesses, it validates their practices, and it gives them something big to celebrate with their employees. The significance of receiving this award is fantastic. But everyone who takes the assessment will also get a lot from it because it shows them where they excel and where they need improvement.

The Women in Tech awards is one aspect of our bigger mission of bringing more diversity into the tech industry. For many years, we have been interviewing leading women to tell their stories to inspire more diversity in IT industry. (you can see the interviews here). We are always open to doing more news interviews so if you are up for one, let us know. Our hope is that more underrepresented groups will apply for positions in IT after hearing about the incredible stories of powerful women already succeeding. Thanks to incredible individuals like Glynis Devine, we can accomplish a lot more to support women in the field. Joining a women’s peer group or learning new skills might help advance your work, so don’t be shy about asking. You can achieve more with the proper direction and support; you are not in this alone. As the demand grows among our community of more than 7,000 female members, we may be adding a top 10 or top 100 Women in Tech ranking.

We do collect votes from many countries, but currently we do not give out awards or host galas in every country. We are hoping to expand into other countries as resources allow. If you are interested in helping, let us know.

Find more pics from the awards here (when posted)!

Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2023 Reseller Choice Awards:

Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place Best 5G Network Solution Cisco Cradlepoint Samsung Best Application/Use of AI Microsoft OpenAI Google Best Channel Chief Noah Jacobs – Cyberpower David Latulippe – ITCloud John Cammalleri – HP Best Channel Event TD SYNNEX ChannelNext Millenium Micro Best Channel News Media E-Channelnews CDN ChannelBuzz Best Channel Program Lenovo Acronis HPE-Aruba Best Channel Sustainability Program HP Lenovo Sophos Best Cloud/Online Backup Acronis Kaseya ITCloud Best Cloud Storage Microsoft Acronis ITCloud Best Collaboration Tool Microsoft Cisco Kaseya Best Commercial Projector Epson ViewSonic Samsung Best CRM Microsoft ConnectWise Salesforce Best Cybersecurity Training Terranova/Fortra KnowBe4 ESET Best Data Centre Microsoft AWS Equinix Best Data Management & Compliance AvePoint Hornetsecurity Secureframe Best Digital Whiteboarding ViewSonic Microsoft Samsung Best Display ViewSonic Samsung Lenovo Best Email Security Microsoft Acronis Sophos Best Emerging Vendor Huntress JumpCloud Beauceron Security Best Endpoint Security Sophos Acronis SentinelOne Best Firewall Fortinet Sophos WatchGuard Best Hardware Distributor TD SYNNEX Bluestar Ingram Micro – D&H Best Interactive Digital Display Samsung ViewSonic LG Best IoT Solution Microsoft Cisco Raspberry PI Best Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Sophos SentinelOne Acronis Best NAS QNAP Synology HPE-Aruba Best Network Management HPE Fortinet Ubiquiti Networks Best Notebook Lenovo HP Dell Best Office Printer HP Lexmark Brother Best PAM/Zero Trust ESET Sophos Threatlocker Best Password Management Keeper 1Password Lastpass Best PEN Testing Solution Pentera Cobalt Webcheck Security Best Portable Projector Epson ViewSonic BenQ Best Power Management Eaton Cyberpower Schneider Best Professional Service Automation (PSA) ConnectWise Kaseya Oracle NetSuite Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Kaseya ConnectWise N-able Best Remote Work Solution Microsoft ConnectWise TeamViewer Best Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Microsoft MuleSoft UiPath Best Router Cisco Fortinet Sophos Best SaaS Distributor ITCloud TD Synnex Ingram Micro Best SAN HPE QNAP Dell Best Scanner PFU HP Canon Best SD-WAN HPE Fortinet Cisco Best Security Vendor Acronis Sophos Fortinet Best Server Dell HPE Lenovo Best SOC Arctic Wolf ConnectWise Sophos Best Telephony (VOIP) Cisco Microsoft Yealink Best Threat Intelligence Solution CrowdStrike Sophos ESET Best Vendor Lenovo HP Kaseya Best Video Conferencing Microsoft Zoom Cisco Best Virtualization Software Microsoft VMWare Veeam Best Website Security Protection Fortinet Sophos CloudFlare Best Workstation Lenovo HP Dell Best XDR Bitdefender ESET Sophos

Top 10 Cloud Vendors:

Microsoft Acronis ITCloud HPE AWS Sherweb Google Kaseya pax8 Sophos

Women In Tech awards:

Maria Fiore – Microage

Cindy Beange – HPE

Melissa Gould – Lenovo

The winners of the 2 X $250 gift certificates were James M. of MTX Technologies and Danny K. of Skytel Networks. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation.

A special thanks to all our sponsors….

Again, congratulations to all of the 2023 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 6th, 2025 (save the date).

To view the winners of the 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada, click here

Remember to subscribe to www.e-channelnews.com to keep updated!