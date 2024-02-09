Let the hacker battles™ begin!

Hackers battle vital flaws in the infrastructure and PlexTrac will be there to report on it!

On February 22, when the fight is broadcast live online, we shall all find out the final turn of events!

Would you like to sign up to watch or join the hacker side? Visit https://hub.hackerverse.co/plextrac-capture-the-flag.

Those that signed up will have access to the recorded version of this epic battle in the order they were received.

Stay tuned for upcoming battles in 2024 from the teams at HACKERVerse® and Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem.

Take a look at the CDE at https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/ whether you’re a vendor or channel partner. Become a part of the family of cyber warriors!

No humans or animals will be physically hurt in this battle! (except for Julian of course)

Hack all the things and see you there!