Elizabeth Murphy is VP of Global Sales, Alliances, and Channels at SecurityBridge. Murphy’s role is to lead the sales and alliances teams, expand partnerships, and maximize the growth of SecurityBridge’s SAP Platform.

She joined SecurityBridge in 2017 as VP of Sales and Marketing in the greater New York City region. Before joining SecurityBridge, Murphy was VP of Global Sales and Business Development at Cyberlytic, where she created sales and marketing strategies to drive substantive market share. Before Cyberlytic, Murphy was the Sr. Director of Field Operations, North America and UK for Seclore, driving growth for enterprise sales and delivering new life sciences and global manufacturing business accounts. Additionally, she held the VP of Sales and Marketing position at Fidessa, where she created a go-to-market strategy and developed sales enablement programs, channel partnerships, and drove growth strategies.

Elizabeth discussed her career journey from economics and law to technology, her transition into cybersecurity, and the dynamics of cybersecurity that intrigue her. She also touched on the lack of women in tech and the efforts being made to improve diversity in the industry. Julian and Elizabeth discussed their reflections on past actions, expressing a sense of retroactive perfectionism and the inevitability of making mistakes. They emphasized the importance of learning from failures and passing on knowledge to future generations.

Julian and Elizabeth also discussed the importance of mentorship and networking, especially for women in leadership roles. Julian advocated for increased participation of women in the tech and cybersecurity industries, highlighting the limited recognition given to women and the need to amplify their voices.