NinjaOne recently won the Best Emerging Vendor Award in the UK. You can read all about it here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/announcing-winners-for-the-2023-britains-reseller-choice-awards-and-50-best-managed-it-companies/

During his interview with Julian Lee, Joe Lohmeier, VP Channel Sales at NinjaOne, highlighted NinjaOne’s unique approach to engaging with channel partners and their global expansion strategy. Joe emphasized the customer-driven approach at NinjaOne, highlighting the company’s relentless focus on customer satisfaction and product outcomes. Julian and Joe also discussed the profitability of expansion, cross-sell, and upsell for channel partners, expressing excitement for the upcoming year and the PR initiatives planned.