Here are some of the stories you may have missed this week:

Time to reflect and plan ahead. Watch our Predictions with SoftIron and Kaseya

Do not miss our discussion about 2023 recap and what is ahead for 2024 from channel analyst Jay McBain. More to come in the following weeks!

Our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Episode this week was on compliance and regulations with Critical Matrix

Our Channel Chief interview this week was with Patrick O’Donnell of Barracuda

We announced the 2023 winners for Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies as well as the vendors who won the Reseller Choice Awards in UK!

Coming up: Do not forget to vote for your favorite vendors and distributors in Canada here! Ceremony will be held on February 1st, 2024. Details can be found here