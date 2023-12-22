Here are some of the stories you may have missed this week:
- Time to reflect and plan ahead. Watch our Predictions with SoftIron and Kaseya
- Do not miss our discussion about 2023 recap and what is ahead for 2024 from channel analyst Jay McBain. More to come in the following weeks!
- Our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Episode this week was on compliance and regulations with Critical Matrix
- Our Channel Chief interview this week was with Patrick O’Donnell of Barracuda
- We announced the 2023 winners for Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies as well as the vendors who won the Reseller Choice Awards in UK!
Coming up: Do not forget to vote for your favorite vendors and distributors in Canada here! Ceremony will be held on February 1st, 2024. Details can be found here