Speaker: Jeff Stewart. Vice President, Product at SolarWinds

Jeff discussed advancements in AI and the pace of technology in 2023. The conversation then shifted to cybersecurity and AI predictions for 2024, with a focus on the application of technologies such as AI and observability. The need for consolidation of tools and connected data sets to enable faster issue resolution and automation was emphasized, along with the importance of simplicity, automation, and integration in managing technology stacks.

The discussion also touched on the increasing significance of database performance and security, the evolving role of a CISO, and the concept of doing better with less.

SolarWinds forecasts these themes—powered and accelerated by AI and machine learning—will shape the enterprise technology landscape: