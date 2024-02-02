Kaspersky Security for Microsoft 365 delivers a dramatically superior security performance

Kaspersky Security for Microsoft 365 is the smart choice for advanced, all-in-one threat protection for Microsoft 365’s communication and collaboration services – no vendor lock-in, no wasteful shelfware.

While Microsoft’s default, built-in security controls provide a basic level of security, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft 365 delivers advanced protection against known, unknown and advanced threats, and helps to maintain data integrity and meet compliance goals. It uses advanced heuristics, machine learning and other next generation technologies to protect cloud-oriented enterprises from ransomware, malicious attachments, spam, phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and unknown threats.

Benefits:

• Stop phishing and Business Email Compromise

• Rapid advanced threat prevention

• Gain visibility into your cloud data

Source: Kaspersky