Salt Security, a leading API security company, announced the global expansion of its Salt Security Essential Partner Program. As the API security leader, Salt Security and its global partner program will be instrumental in enhancing access to the best-in-class Salt Security API Protection Platform, ensuring customers around the world can protect the APIs fueling their digital transformation, application modernization, cloud migration, and other digital initiatives. Salt Security has always been 100% channel-focused – making this program more broadly available will expand the network of distributors, channel partners, consultancies, and integrators already driving adoption of the industry’s most mature and proven API security platform.

The timing is ideal to amplify the Salt Security Essential Partner Program given the company recently appointed veteran channel leader, Jon Peppler, as Vice President of Worldwide Channels. Peppler joins Salt Security from Bitglass (now Forcepoint), bringing decades of experience running worldwide channel programs for software startups with him. His record of success recently earned him recognition as a 2021 Channel Chief by CRN, only the most recent of several years earning that accolade. Peppler will be responsible for driving the company’s global channel partner strategy and empowering organizations to innovate by securing the APIs at the heart of modern applications.

“The Salt Security Essential Partner Program is a critical part of our go-to-market strategy, reinforcing our commitment to resolving critical business challenges at global scale in the face of growing API security threats,” said Jon Peppler, VP of Worldwide Channels, Salt Security. “It is an exciting time to join Salt Security and expand this program, given the leadership position Salt holds in technology, customer penetration, industry recognition, and channel partner recruitment. The flexibility and scale of our program will help our partners and their customers innovate even as malicious attacks on APIs accelerate.”

