VC3, a market-leading managed service provider serving municipalities and commercial businesses across 22 U.S. states, announced a merger with CompuVision, a Canadian information technology management and consulting firm who provides services to small, medium, and large businesses. The combination of VC3 and CompuVision will create a North American leader in IT management and cybersecurity services.

The partnership is sparked by a decade of trust and shared collaboration between both companies and lays a strong foundation for continued leadership within the technology industry. The deal allows for expanded operations across the Canada-U.S. border, a wider array of professional services, and deeper technical expertise to clients in both countries—creating a stronger team serving as one organization.

The merger will deepen the combined knowledge and experience available from both companies. In today’s fast-paced digital world, that expertise is invaluable.

“Our priority is supporting our clients in navigating the increasingly complex IT landscape so they can keep their focus on continued growth and success. As our clients grow, we must be able to keep pace with their needs, which requires complex tools and resources along with a team of experienced professionals,” said CompuVision CEO Ryan Vestby. “Each of our teams brings with it complementary specializations and expertise so that we can continue to lead the way. Everyone wins when the strengths of two companies come together.”

CompuVision is an IT management and consulting company that leverages technological innovations for small, medium and large businesses. They recently won one of the Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards in 2021. You can learn more at compuvision.biz