HelpSystems, a cybersecurity and automation software company, launched its new worldwide channel program, focusing on the strategic recruitment, development, and enablement of its partners in North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. The company also announced the appointment of Renee Ritter as the program’s Managing Director. Ritter brings more than two decades of experience in senior sales management roles and is responsible for the program strategy and direction worldwide.

Designed to allow partners to position complementary cybersecurity products as a solution to solve their customers’ growing security challenges, the program will deliver comprehensive support to partners in their role as trusted advisors, allowing them to work closely with customers who are adding critical cybersecurity software.

The new program supports five unique partner types, including Referral, VARs, Distributors, MSP/MSSPs, and Strategic Alliance/OEM partners. Benefits are tied to program type and solution groups, and partners must achieve the requirements applicable to their tier to qualify.

“Customers look to partners who clearly understand their challenges and help them with robust, effective, and adaptable solutions,” explained Renee Ritter, Managing Director, Global Partner Program. “By offering these capabilities through one cybersecurity vendor, partners avoid unnecessary overhead and complexity, and provide their customers with all they need to support and solve their problems. We believe the development of this program in 2022 will add significant value to existing and new partners, and the customers they serve.”

For more information, visit www.helpsystems.com.