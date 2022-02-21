If you couldn’t attend in-person, your next best option is to watch the video recordings of all 5 parts. Go here if you wish to access this high-value pay-to-view content.

Here is what we covered:

“Partner Growth in a Digital-First Economy” with Rob Rae, SVP Business Development Datto. Understand what channel awareness, recruitment and empowerment looks like as we move forward in the digital economy. 45 minutes recording available.

“The Future of Channel Partner Automation” Jay McBain, Ecosystem and Channel Analysis Forrester. Understand what is happening in the channel ecosystem and market. Where it is going and what vendors need to do to drive success. 25 minutes recording available.

“Next Generation Partner Automation Platform” Carl Watene, Founder and Brian Ochab, CEO Spiisee. Understand what are the 8 moving parts of next generation channel automation and how it can impact the success of channel partner outcomes and become a huge competitive advantage. 30 minutes recording available.

What Do Partners Really Want from vendors? Michael Contento CEO My Blue Umbrella, Erez Zevulunov, CEO MIT Consulting and Joe Ussia CEO InfiniteIT. Understand what you may not know about what your partners really need from you to grow business. You may be surprised to learn what really matters to them! 45 minutes recording available.

Channel Chief Talk Show Paolo Del Nibletto, Channel Chief Jolera and Julian Lee President of TechnoPlanet and publisher of eChannelNEWS. The business of the channel is complicated. With over 100 moving parts, what are the best channel leaders doing to get the job done? 40 minutes recording available.

Channel Manager Mastermind Peer-Group. Recordings of these sessions are NOT available as they are confidential. If you do not know what this is, then you may want to reach out to us to learn more or join a peer-group to experience it first-hand. It may be one of the best activities that any channel manager or rep can do to solve their pain points.

This event only comes around once a year in February and it's 100% designed for those whose job is building the channel.

We talk with hundreds of leaders in the channel throughout the year. As we learn about the core challenges, we also build the agenda and the A-TEAM of channel expert speakers for the next annual summit.

The one-day event is loaded with very best speakers, panels and talk show discussions in the morning. The afternoon session is all about Vendor “Mastermind” Peer-group Sessions. So far, everyone who has experienced our mastermind sessions loves it.

Attendees always have a choice. If they cannot attend, then the video recordings are also available. Also great content to share with your colleagues to get everyone up to speed on the latest channel strategies, programs and tactics.

Channel Leaders are looking for the right amount of information and advice in the shortest amount of time. That’s exactly what we deliver.