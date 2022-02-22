Jasmina Muller, is Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships at Everbridge. A seasoned Channel Executive, with more than 20 years of experience in the Software and Telecom industry, she was recently named Vice President of the Alliance of Channel Women. Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. ACW brings us together to empower and advance women’s careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.