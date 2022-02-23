Big news in the Canadian channel.

AppDirect, a leading subscription commerce platform company, announced that it has acquired ITCloud.ca, one of Canada’s preeminent cloud technology providers. With this acquisition, AppDirect expands the geographical footprint in Canada of its AppSmart business, which is focused on helping simplify how channel partners and businesses find, buy and manage technology, and gains full end-to-end Microsoft capabilities. By joining AppDirect, ITCloud.ca will be able to significantly scale its existing business and expand the portfolio of solutions it offers by accessing more than 600 leading SaaS technology and telecommunications vendors in the AppSmart catalog.

Founded in 2005 as an online backup and recovery company, ITCloud.ca today provides a broad portfolio of cloud solutions for more than 1,200 technology partners that serve thousands of leading business customers across Canada. ITCloud.ca will now be able to complement and augment its popular digital partner portal with new industry-first capabilities powered by the AppSmart Marketplace. The AppSmart Marketplace provides partners access to a broad portfolio of technology and business solutions, as well as a set of powerful management tools to help them manage and grow their business. Additionally, partners can extend AppSmart’s identity management, application management and data visualization tools directly to their business customers to help them find and manage all of their technology in one place.

AppDirect has a long-standing commitment and presence in Canada and the addition of ITCloud.ca represents an important step to bring even more capabilities to its partners. Over the course of its history, ITCloud.ca has earned recognition as a top Microsoft Partner and brings that deep knowledge to AppSmart advisors and end-users. Combining ITCloud.ca’s Microsoft Azure and Business 365 experience with AppSmart’s Dynamics 365 capabilities will give ITCloud.ca and AppSmart Advisors access to end-to-end Microsoft Cloud capabilities.

“I’m thrilled to welcome ITCloud.ca to the AppDirect family, which will enable us to jointly enhance the opportunities and services ITCloud.ca delivers to its technology partners in Canada,” said Renée Bergeron, senior vice-president and general manager AppSmart. “I’m also thrilled that as part of the acquisition, we will be onboarding the phenomenal team that built ITCloud.ca into what it is today.”

For more information on ITCloud.ca, visit www.itcloud.ca

Fore more information on AppDirect and AppSmart, visit www.appdirect.com and www.appsmart.com respectively.