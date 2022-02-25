AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and a premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications.

They recently welcomed Phil Chandler, as Senior Channel Leader. Phil joins AVANT as the newest member of the Channel team, leading growth and support of Trusted Advisors across Utah, Idaho, and beyond. He comes to AVANT with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

For more information, visit www.goavant.net.