Upsystems is a managed service provider led by Jean-Félix Laflamme, which specializes in offering IT services to small and medium businesses in Quebec. Jean-Félix outlined the company’s origins, highlighting its growth despite economic challenges by attracting clients dissatisfied with larger providers. He emphasized the importance of their partnership with LeaseWeb, which enhances service delivery and response times. He also addressed the critical role of AI in the industry, noting that businesses are increasingly seeking AI solutions, driven by trends on social media. Upsystems has invested in research and development to leverage AI, achieving significant productivity gains.