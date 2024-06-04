Interview with Simon-David Williams, President of Groupe ISM. Simon-David talked about the vulnerability of MSPs to cyber attacks and the need for collaborative learning and peer-to-peer sharing at industry events. He provided insights into his company, highlighting their regional presence, cybersecurity initiatives, and involvement in major cybercrime cases in Canada.

They aim to answer calls within 30 seconds, with a maximum wait time of three minutes, with the goal of surpassing the speed of 911 emergency services. Simon also mentioned the ITSEC cybersecurity event, emphasizing its role in uniting the IT community to bolster cybersecurity efforts in Quebec. The discussion highlighted the transition from competition to collaboration in the MSP community and the need for a unified approach to combat increasing cybersecurity threats in Quebec.