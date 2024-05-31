Interview with Luc Francoeur, President of Quebec City-based 6Tem TI. Luc discussed the company’s focus on managing SMB customers and the challenges posed by cybersecurity and AI implementation. The conversation emphasized the need for careful consideration of privacy issues and the impact of new laws, such as Quebec’s law 25. The discussion also touched on the collaboration with IT Cloud, highlighting the benefits of their proactive approach in providing solutions.
Interview with 6Tem TI at ITCloud Altitude 2024