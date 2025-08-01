Shikhar Shrestha, CEO of Ambient AI, highlighted the limitations of traditional security measures, which often rely on passive surveillance and reactive responses. He emphasized the importance of transitioning to a proactive security model that utilizes real-time AI to analyze video data and detect suspicious activities as they occur. This approach not only enhances safety but also reduces the need for extensive investigations after incidents, allowing security teams to respond more effectively.

He elaborated on the advancements in AI technology that have improved physical security operations, noting that modern multimodal AI models can analyze video data with contextual understanding. This capability enables the identification of complex security events, such as tailgating, and allows for effective monitoring across large sites. He also touched on the necessity of proactive surveillance in educational settings, where AI can alert security personnel to potential threats in real time, thereby facilitating quicker responses from law enforcement and preventing incidents before they escalate.