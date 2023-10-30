CISO Global, a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has launched a channel sales partnership program to extend its reach through value added resellers (VARs), managed services providers (MSPs), and strategic partners. Available in the U.S. and Latin America, where CISO Global has a large presence, the new program is aimed at providing the full complement of CISO Global services to end-user customers through an extended network of partners that will be serviced and supported by the CISO Global team.

The program is structured by type of engagement and extends to multiple partnership models, including reseller, referral/mutual referral, and strategic. Each partnership tier has a corresponding level of support and financial compensation.

Structured to be simple and easy, the program provides onboarding to partners through a series of training programs and sales enablement resources and tools designed to support business development efforts.

Each end-user client can collaborate with CISO Global and their IT partner as desired to develop tailor-made solutions to strengthen their security posture.

