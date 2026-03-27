The Reseller Choice Awards are Canada’s most established and largest channel-voted awards for the IT industry. What makes these awards unique is that they are 100% determined by the channel community. Unlike other awards that use a panel of judges, these are based purely on the votes of Canadian MSPs, VARs, and IT Solution Providers. Here is one winner:

Craig Wojtala, Head of Enterprise Strategy at Ubiquiti, talked about Ubiquiti’s Unify platform and evolving channel strategy, highlighting a shift from product-first roots toward greater channel engagement and industry event participation. He described Unify as a unified, hybrid-cloud platform that consolidates networking, video, and access control into a single pane of glass, with on-premises control planes that attach to a lightweight cloud and a no-licensing-fee business model. He covered Unify’s edge AI approach—on-device analytics and detections whose results are stored on local NVRs rather than processed in the cloud—and the networking stack, including cloud gateways, SD-WAN, and standard firewall and segmentation features.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-channels-best-2025-recognizing-excellence-in-the-it-industry/