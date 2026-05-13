Toronto and Vancouver are facing growing pressure to meet rising digital infrastructure demands ahead of the 2026 World Cup, according to a new Time2play study examining stadium connectivity and mobile infrastructure across all 16 host venues.

The report analyzed six digital readiness factors including WiFi and DAS systems, mobile download and upload speeds, peak speed per fan, average data usage per game, and fan-tech features.

While Canadian venues demonstrated solid connectivity foundations, both Toronto and Vancouver ranked behind leading U.S. host cities in overall digital readiness as fans increasingly expect seamless mobile experiences during live sporting events.

Key findings from the report include:

U.S. host venues occupied all top 10 positions overall for digital readiness

• Toronto and Vancouver trailed leading American venues in connectivity and mobile infrastructure performance

• Fan demand for mobile ticketing, live streaming and real-time connectivity continues to increase ahead of the tournament

• Guadalajara ranked last overall for digital readiness among all host cities

The findings highlight the growing strain major sporting events place on venue connectivity as fans increasingly rely on mobile networks, cashless payments, navigation apps and second-screen experiences inside stadiums.

With the 2026 World Cup expected to generate record levels of mobile traffic across North America, digitally resilient stadium infrastructure is expected to become a major factor in fan experience and tournament operations.