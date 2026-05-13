NOVIPRO, released the 10th edition of the IT Trends Report. Produced in partnership with Leger and IBM, this year’s report delivers not only the latest findings, but a unique 10-year perspective on how Canadian IT investment, priorities, and challenges have evolved in the last decade.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the IT Trends Report. What began a decade ago as a commitment to bringing data-driven clarity to IT decision-making specifically for the Canadian market, has grown into one of the most trusted resources in the industry. This year’s report reveals an inflection point: ambitions are rising, budgets are growing, and IT has earned a formal seat at the strategy table. The organizations that pull ahead will not be those that spend the most — they will be those that govern, execute, and build talent with the most intention.” — Alain Cormier, CEO of NOVIPRO

New this year, the report also includes data specific to three industries: finance, manufacturing, and healthcare. These industry spotlights provide additional insights into how IT decisions are enhancing or holding back these key sectors.

Key takeaways from this year’s report include:

Data Sovereignty – Made-in-Canada Control Is Now a Business Priority: 77% of Canadian organizations say data sovereignty is more critical today than it was two years ago, and 64% are actively taking steps to address it. As US–Canada trade tensions intensify, Canadian companies are asking a question they can no longer afford to ignore: where does our data actually live, and who has the keys?

77% of Canadian organizations say data sovereignty is more critical today than it was two years ago, and 64% are actively taking steps to address it. As US–Canada trade tensions intensify, Canadian companies are asking a question they can no longer afford to ignore: where does our data actually live, and who has the keys? Artificial Intelligence – From Pilot to Practice: 80% of organizations are actively using AI solutions, and more than half have moved beyond the pilot project stage. AI is now a business expectation, but one that requires strong training and governance practices.

Cybersecurity – Spending More with Less Protection: 93% of Canadian organizations have at least one security measure in place. Cyber insurance has exploded: adoption jumped from 27% to 60% in a single year – yet cybersecurity training for employees lags, governance frameworks remain underdeveloped, and executives lack alignment with their IT departments on what a modern cybersecurity strategy looks like.

93% of Canadian organizations have at least one security measure in place. Cyber insurance has exploded: adoption jumped from 27% to 60% in a single year – yet cybersecurity training for employees lags, governance frameworks remain underdeveloped, and executives lack alignment with their IT departments on what a modern cybersecurity strategy looks like. IT Human Resources – At Crisis Levels: 91% of Canadian companies report facing at least one issue in IT human resources. Companies face consistent problems with hiring, training, and retaining staff. IT underpins everything we do in the modern age; a problem in IT human resources needs to be treated as an operational risk.

Mind the Gap: Bringing IT and Executives Together

The data makes one thing clear: the gap between IT leaders and the rest of the organization is holding companies back. When IT and business leaders aren’t aligned on costs, risks, and priorities, even the biggest technology investments fall short. The companies truly integrate IT decision-making into corporate strategy will gain a competitive advantage, and will set the pace for those that follow.

The full 2026 IT Trends Report is available now and includes in-depth findings across industry verticals, company sizes, and regional breakdowns.

Download and explore the full IT Trends Report at it-trends.ca