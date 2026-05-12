Enabling the marketplace to operationalize artificial intelligence with not only performance but also governance was a central theme at Red Hat Summit 2026. But Red Hat may have taken it a step further by giving MSPs something they rarely get: choice.

On day one, the company unveiled Red Hat AI 3.4, introducing major enhancements such as Models‑as‑a‑Service through the AI Gateway, expanded hardware support via vLLM, distributed inference with llm‑d, and speculative decoding for faster responses.

Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager of Red Hat’s AI Business Unit, told the press that these capabilities are designed to help MSPs better connect models to enterprise data. The release includes an Evaluation Hub, experiment tracking, AutoRAG, and AutoML.

“Our Red Hat AI strategy is divided into four key pillars,” Fernandes said. “First, helping customers deliver fast, efficient, and flexible inference serving in their environment. Second, enabling them to connect enterprise data into their agents or models. Third, accelerating deployment and management across hybrid cloud environments. And fourth, bringing it all together on our integrated AI platform so they can run any model or agent across any hardware or cloud.”

Speaking at the Georgia World Congress Center, Fernandes continued to position Red Hat as the open, hybrid foundation for enterprise AI, emphasizing flexibility across models, agents, hardware, and clouds.

AI governance and choice were two of the strongest messages tied to the Red Hat AI 3.4 release. Fernandes noted that marketplace challenges with agentic AI pushed Red Hat to develop integrated solutions for prompt management, automated red‑teaming, MLFlow‑based governance, agent identity lifecycle controls, and deep observability. The curated MCP server catalog and gateway further standardize how enterprises deploy and manage AI agents at scale.

Fernandes also outlined the cost structure for the new AI capabilities: all features are included within the existing subscription, with no additional usage charges and no consumption limits.

The Red Summit continues this week from Atlanta. Look for more coverage at E-ChannelNews.com.