Natalie Poirier, an IT Industry Leadership Coach, will be hosting an interactive workshop at ChannelNEXT. Her expertise lies in helping IT organizations enhance collaboration, increase engagement, and build resilience when facing change. This work contributes to achieving organizational objectives, fostering personal growth, and improving employee engagement. It’s a skill that all MSPs and Vendors need. MSPs can host a special workshop for their clients and invite Natalie to speak on the topic. Vendors can also host Natalie at their partner events!

Natalie will be doing a special interactive leadership workshop at ChannelNEXT.

“Succeeding with AI and Cybersecurity Projects: A Simple Tool to Align Decisions, Priorities and Teams”

Participants in this session will utilize the “Change Star,” a large floor-based tool, and post-it notes to identify crucial actions: what to create, maintain, or eliminate to drive a strategic project (such as AI, cybersecurity, or general transformation) forward. This practical tool, delivered in both English and French, is designed to engage teams and strengthen commitment to change.

Watch Video Preview at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-natalie-poirier-at-channelnext-east-2026/

To learn more or attend https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/