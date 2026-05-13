Red Hat’s strategic collaboration with Nvidia has entered a new phase.

At Red Hat Summit, company leaders positioned the partnership as a way to help enterprises run artificial intelligence workloads consistently across hybrid cloud environments, with governance built in from the start.

The expanded collaboration introduces new capabilities within Red Hat’s portfolio to deliver hybrid AI solutions and accelerate enterprise and cloud AI adoption. These enhancements will be part of the Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia, a co‑engineered environment designed to streamline AI deployment at scale.

A major highlight is Day‑0 support for Nvidia’s Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures, now included in the newly released Red Hat AI 3.4. This brings immediate support for Nvidia’s latest GPU platforms.

The Red Hat/Nvidia partnership is also expected to play a significant role in the channel. Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager of Red Hat’s AI Business Unit, told E‑ChannelNews that the Nvidia‑aligned offerings will be delivered through trusted partners.

“We are activating a diverse ecosystem of partners spanning OEMs, SIs, ISVs, VARs, and distributors to support and deliver the Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia,” Fernandes said.

“This includes Cisco, Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Supermicro, TD SYNNEX, WWT (Worldwide Technology), and more. The result for customers is a fully validated AI system that brings together all the hardware, software, and services needed to deploy production‑grade AI at scale.”

The collaboration also includes a new open‑source project for AI agents, co‑developed with Nvidia, aimed at aligning with broader agentic AI trends. Red Hat and Nvidia will additionally focus on Zero‑Trust AI Architecture for Sovereignty, targeting regulated industries and national cloud providers that require strict data‑control and compliance frameworks.

With this expanded partnership, Red Hat becomes a validated partner for the Nvidia Cloud Partner (NCP) ecosystem, enabling:

⦁ Red Hat AI on Nvidia‑powered cloud platforms;

⦁ Standardized deployment patterns for hybrid AI;

⦁ Support for cloud providers offering Nvidia GPU‑backed services.

The Red Hat/Nvidia partnership dates back to 2018. Over the years, the companies have expanded their collaboration, including a 2019 initiative to advance software‑defined 5G wireless infrastructure on Red Hat OpenShift. They also worked together on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture GPUs, focusing on Multi‑Instance GPU (MIG) support in both RHEL and Red Hat OpenShift.