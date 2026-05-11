Nett Lynch, CISO at Kraft Kennedy, shared insights from her distinguished career and her work as a GTIA Cybersecurity Leadership Award recipient. Her journey—spanning hands-on systems administration and MSP ownership to executive advisory and her current CISO role—provides a unique vantage point on the evolution of the industry. Her core message focused on bridging the communication gap between technical teams and the C-suite by reframing security as a business enabler rather than a financial bottleneck.

Central to her strategy is the “Assume Breach” mindset. For executives skeptical of security investments, she recommends using penetration testing and objective assessments to provide a reality check of the organization’s actual exposure. Her work with GTIA has produced a robust toolkit for the channel, including:

The Ten-Exercise Guide: A structured approach to incident readiness.

A structured approach to incident readiness. Vendor Management Focus: Aligning third-party risk with industry Trustmarks.

Aligning third-party risk with industry Trustmarks. Live Tabletop Simulations: Immersive exercises conducted at major events like ChannelCon to stress-test decision-making under pressure.