Chris Fabes knows the channel inside and out. At a DNA level and from all sides.

We are incredibly excited to announce that a top Canadian channel leader, Chris, will be guiding a crucial conversation on the future of the MSP channel in Canada.

Chris previously served as Head of Canada (Channel Chief) for Lenovo, followed by the role of Director of WW Sales and Strategy for MSPs, CSP, and Global Partners. His expertise is widely recognized in the channel, and we are proud to also have him as one of our Board of Advisors, helping to shape our support for the Channel.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the key drivers shaping the channel and business landscape. Furthermore, Chris also speaks French, ensuring all Quebec channel partners feel fully engaged.

He will be joined by two other influential MSP business leaders: one from Quebec and one from Ontario, who we will feature in a later update.

This powerful panel will be emceed by Paolo Del Nibletto, Randal Wark, and Julian Lee, who will delve into the essential direction for MSPs and VARs and the hottest industry trends.

The panel discussion will lead directly into our MSP Town Hall, offering the entire audience an opportunity to interact and ask questions.

Additional experts, covering topics such as Cybersecurity, AI, and Business Valuations will be joining the Town Hall. It’s safe to say that this entire morning will be nothing short of epic!

Join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/