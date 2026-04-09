What will Pax8 showcase at ChannelNEXT?

MSP to MIP

AI is reshaping the way business runs, and the traditional MSP model is no longer enough.

Pax8 charts a clear path toward becoming a managed intelligence provider (MIP), leveraging its AI-enabled Marketplace, MCP server, automation workflows and intelligent insights. Beyond Marketplace tools, Pax8 introduces a path for transformation — combining integrations, Guided Growth programs and customer enablement.

The message is simple: the future belongs to those who build intelligence into every step of the customer journey. Pax8 provides the platform, ecosystem and community to lead that shift together.

Want access to hundreds of solutions built for MSPs to resell? The Pax8 Marketplace is loaded with everything you need.

Watch preview with Allan Weiss: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-pax8-at-channelnext-east-2026/

Learn More or Register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/