Guest: Ahmed Kufaishi, Managing Director, Alary Technologies

Ahmed discussed the importance of integrating AI tools, such as Autopilot and ChatGPT, into processes. He addressed the implications of shifts in U.S. manufacturing for Apple, noting that these changes have minimal impact on their Canadian operations, where they maintain a close partnership with Apple as a repair center. Additionally, he discussed the challenges associated with relocating manufacturing to the U.S., underscoring the significance of retaining existing talent and tooling within the industry.