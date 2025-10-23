Procure IT, makers of the AI-driven SaaS platform for IT procurement and optimization, has recently named Corey Whiting its Chief AI Officer (CAIO).

We sat down with Corey for an interview on his new role. He talked about Procure IT’s managed intelligence platform, designed to assist IT leaders in optimizing their technology stacks through AI-driven insights. He highlighted the platform’s capability to provide timely notifications regarding contracts and cost-saving opportunities for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). He also emphasized the importance of delivering actionable insights tailored to user needs, with a focus on understanding user context and data to enhance the AI experience.

Regarding security of data within AI systems, Corey outlined the safeguards in place, including the use of Salesforce’s trust layer to secure personal data before processing.

