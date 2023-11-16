Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement company, announced that it has named Managing Partner Dylan Bouterse, a 25-year technology solutions veteran, to lead the company’s cybersecurity consulting practice, which is focused on helping business clients navigate cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance.

As head of Procure IT’s cybersecurity practice, Bouterse and his team will consult with midmarket and enterprise organizations on ways to improve their cybersecurity risk posture by understanding evolving threats and available solutions. As part of that effort, he leads the development of processes and tools, including a living database of cybersecurity solutions to streamline vendor evaluation, sourcing, and ongoing risk management.

Bouterse brings more than two decades of experience as a solution engineer and cybersecurity consultant to this role. Most recently, Bouterse was Chief Solutions Officer for Krewe Advisory Group (KAG), one of four companies that formed Procure IT. At KAG, he focused on technology security consulting. Previously, he held the role of Director of Solutions Engineering at RapidScale Inc., a managed cloud services company acquired by Cox Communications, and a Senior Solutions Engineer at TierPoint, a leading cloud and data center company. Earlier in his career, Bouterse held systems and network manager roles for regional ISPs.

“I come from the trenches as an engineer, which gives me the technical foundation to understand and respond to our customers’ needs more quickly and efficiently,” said Bouterse. “The governance, risk, and compliance space is vast and ever-changing with new tech emerging daily. My role as security practice lead is to ensure we augment our clients’ teams, enabling them to focus on the line of business and rest assured their data and systems are protected by the best solutions and services for their businesses.”

The company also announced that former RapidScale COO/CTO William Hiatt will serve as head of operations for the company. And finally, it has engaged its first branded partner, Kevin Johnson of Bluestone Solutions, who joins the company as Managing Director and Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO).

For more info, please feel free to visit www.procureit.com or watch our interview with Randy Jeter in July 2023: https://www.e-channelnews.com/procurement-and-management-platform-procure-it-gets-funding/