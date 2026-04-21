Fortra announced the launch of its new Defense and Intelligence Unit (DIU), a dedicated business focused on delivering advanced, integrated cyber capabilities to critical infrastructure, defense, intelligence, and national security organizations around the world. Building on its strong momentum in this space, the DIU will operate with its own leadership and a dedicated operating model.

“Defense and intelligence organizations are facing unprecedented complexity — from cyberattacks on critical infrastructure to operational challenges in some of the most demanding environments on earth,” said Matt Reck, Chief Executive Officer, Fortra. “The creation of the DIU reflects Fortra’s commitment to supporting these communities with the advanced capabilities, unique use cases, and experience they need.”

Leading the new unit is John Grancarich, appointed EVP, Head of Defense and Intelligence. Grancarich most recently served as Fortra’s Chief Strategy Officer, where over the past year he worked closely with elite operators, global partners, and senior mission leaders to assess emerging needs across the defense and intelligence ecosystem. These insights have informed the DIU’s design, vision, and strategy.

“The DIU is focused on building advanced capabilities that actually work in the real world — in disconnected networks, forward environments, and high-consequence missions in Mission Partner Environments and Communities of Interest,” said Grancarich. “We’re bringing startup energy, next-level technical ingenuity, and a unified operating model to help our partners and customers secure critical data and systems around the globe and achieve their objectives. When you look across the world today, it’s clear that we are living in a time of rising geopolitical and cyber risks. With the launch of the DIU we are going all in on our mission of securing allied nations against cyber adversaries around the globe.”

The DIU will invest in several strategic areas, including:

Unified data discovery, classification and protection compliant with advanced defense industry requirements

Secure data movement across contested, classified, and disconnected networks

AI-driven infrastructure testing and exposure assessments for high-risk‑ operational environments

Mission-tailored architectures, including deployable and enclave-ready solutions

Deep partnerships with global systems integrators, mission support organizations, and technology providers

Cleared facilities and talent in North America and Europe

The launch of the DIU marks a significant milestone in Fortra’s broader strategy to support regulated, high-risk, and mission-critical sectors. The unit will play an essential role in Fortra’s long-term growth while advancing global cyber resilience in partnership with allied nations and organizations.

Learn more here: https://www.fortra.com/industry/government