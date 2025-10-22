Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., announced the launch of PowerPanel Cloud Pro and PowerPanel Gateway software, expanding its offering of remote monitoring to an unlimited number of UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems and power distribution units (PDUs) from anywhere there is an internet connection. PowerPanel Gateway introduces the ability to cloud-monitor legacy connected devices. The solutions offer enhanced functionality to reduce IT resources and improve operating efficiencies.

Designed for use by managed service providers (MSPs), decentralized service providers and IT professionals, the CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud Pro and the PowerPanel Gateway solutions are designed to serve SMB and enterprise-level organizations with 20 or more employees.

PowerPanel Cloud Pro

CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud Pro is packed with all the functionality of the innovative PowerPanel Cloud software, which CyberPower premiered in 2021, but offers additional features for greater convenience and flexibility.

PowerPanel Cloud Pro is completely scalable, expanding the available IoT connections to an unlimited number of CyberPower and third-party UPS systems—suited for MSPs who need to monitor multiple locations or clients on the same platform.

Tim Derochie, director of applications engineering at CyberPower, said: “We specifically developed Cloud Pro for the MSP channel as a convenient way to manage devices on a scalable, flexible basis. This feature set has proven to be popular with SMB to enterprise customers.”

Users only pay for what they use: partners have flexible billing options, including monthly billing and upfront purchasing to streamline node acquisition. It provides companies with the ability to add and remove devices as needed with charges for actual usage versus a fixed amount of annual nodes.

Multi-user access with admin and user permissions to manage access rights: groups or subgroups within a company can be monitored separately in a hierarchical view or by permission levels across different locations locally, nationally or globally.

Single Sign-On (SSO) authentication: improves security and reduces the time users spend signing in.

PowerPanel Cloud Gateway

The CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud Gateway, available as a free download, offers the convenience of adding connected devices to a PowerPanel Cloud account. This feature enables MSPs and IT managers to remotely monitor connected legacy CyberPower devices and third-party UPS systems in the cloud.

Derochie said: “For users of PowerPanel Cloud Pro, our new cloud gateway bypasses the need for additional hardware. Essentially, the PowerPanel Cloud Gateway allows users the ability to connect CyberPower and third-party UPS to the cloud without installing cloud cards.”