Air IT Group, has unveiled a new customer-centric strategy and omnichannel service platform as part of a wider brand refresh, to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) get the most from their technology.

The rebrand marks the next phase of Air IT Group’s evolution and brings together all aspects of business technology under one roof, underpinned by automation and cyber security as the foundation for resilience and competitiveness.

“We’ve made significant investments in building true in-house expertise across automation, AI and cyber security” said Barney Taylor, CEO of Air IT Group. “Our new brand reflects our evolution as an organisation: building a single intelligent technology stack that gives SMEs the platform they need to grow.”

Putting customers at the centre of technology innovation to support their growth

After a period of rapid expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Air IT Group has consolidated its expertise across cyber security, cloud, connectivity, business intelligence and IT support into a unified offering. Its new strategy centres on creating a more seamless, personalised and connected customer experience.

The SME opportunity: resilience, growth and competitiveness

There were more than 5.6 million SMEs in the UK at the start of 2025, accounting for over 99 per cent of UK businesses, three-fifths of national employment, and around half of the turnover of the private sector in the UK1. However, despite a general acceptance that technology can help growth and boost productivity, the government reports that less than half of SMEs actively use technology as an integral part of their business2. AI and automation in particular are seen as key technologies, with recent Google research3 estimating that AI-powered tools could unlock a £198bn productivity and growth boost across the UK SME sector, yet only one quarter of small and medium-sized businesses are using AI currently, according to the British Chamber of Commerce4.

Air IT Group’s new approach aims to close this gap for SMEs by providing accessible, best-in-class solutions and strategic partnerships that help SMEs navigate the landscape as technology continues to evolve. Investments have been made to increase the use of AI and automation across the organisation, as well as investing in an omnichannel contact centre, providing better support for customers nationwide.

Lee Johnson, Chief Technology Officer at Air IT Group, comments: “Technology is developing faster than ever, and many businesses risk being left behind as a result. Technology should simplify, not complicate, the way businesses work, by creating smarter and more secure systems that take away the everyday friction of IT and deliver better customer experiences. That’s why we are focused on improving service delivery and ensuring that our clients remain at the heart of everything we do. The SME sector’s ability to adopt and integrate new technology, including AI and automation, is critical to future productivity and competitiveness in the UK.”

Automation driving measurable value

AI-powered automation now sits at the heart of Air IT Group’s operations, underpinning its automated self-service solution for clients and enabling teams to dedicate more time to resolving complex technical challenges. This has resulted in improved outcomes and outstanding customer experiences for clients, including England Hockey, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club and Virgin Management. More than 200 organisations have benefitted from its automated self-service IT desk already, enabling them to find a resolution to their issues within minutes.

“Air IT Group’s self-service automation platform has streamlined our onboarding and off-boarding process, which has saved us countless hours from manual account creation and manually disabling leaver accounts. In addition, the excellent flexibility of the technology ensures deadlines for new handovers can be met, even in very short notice, so more time can be put into improving our customer satisfaction,” stated Harvey Parr, at leading apprenticeship and training provider Babington.

By embedding automation throughout the organisation, we’ve fundamentally changed how we work with our customers,” added Pete Pendlebury, Chief Automation and AI Officer at Air IT Group. “We now execute more than 161 million actions per month using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which is more than 60 per second. This frees up our teams to spend more time delivering value to our customers, improving their experience through faster, more consistent service, instantly available 24/7.”

A signal of confidence in UK SME innovation

Barney Taylor believes 2026 will be a defining year for SME technology adoption. “As economic headwinds persist, productivity in the UK will hinge on how fast smaller and medium-sized businesses can modernise. The upside is enormous – when SMEs get the right technology and support, they gain the agility and insight to compete with much larger players in the market. That’s why we’re doubling down on helping them navigate change with confidence.”

Air IT Group’s refreshed brand identity underscores that focus, showcasing a business built around automation, client service and growth enablement.