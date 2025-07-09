Guest: Kris Krüg, Human++. AI/Human Interface Engineer | Founder, TheUpgrade.ai | Host, CBC’s Sandboxing AI | BC + AI Ecosystem |

Kris addressed the challenges and opportunities AI presents for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) at the recent ChannelNext Central Conference in Niagara Falls. He highlighted the positive reception of his practical, hands-on approach to AI, which includes daily and weekly implementation challenges. He also acknowledged the fears associated with AI but urged MSPs to focus on both the potential benefits and risks.